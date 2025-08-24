Nuveen LLC Purchases New Position in Getty Realty Corporation $GTY

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 304,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,507,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTY. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Getty Realty by 52.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Getty Realty by 468.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 11.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $28.8340 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83. Getty Realty Corporation has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $33.85.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $51.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.59 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 31.62%. Getty Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corporation will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 163.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Getty Realty from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Getty Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Getty Realty Profile

