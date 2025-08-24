Nuveen LLC Purchases Shares of 136,561 Acushnet $GOLF

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 136,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,376,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,641,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,090,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,205,000 after purchasing an additional 269,742 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the first quarter worth $6,020,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 7.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,104,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,849,000 after purchasing an additional 80,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 17.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 501,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,460,000 after purchasing an additional 75,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Acushnet news, insider Mary Louise Bohn sold 13,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $1,040,031.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 191,786 shares in the company, valued at $15,122,326.10. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings Corp. Misto sold 953,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $62,505,297.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,523,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,570,690.68. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Acushnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.33.

NYSE GOLF opened at $79.5520 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.12. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $55.31 and a 1 year high of $84.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.84.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.08). Acushnet had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 9.24%.The firm had revenue of $720.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 25.13%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

