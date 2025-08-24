Nuveen LLC Purchases Shares of 176,265 Sonoco Products Company $SON

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 176,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,327,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SON. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 368.6% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 666,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,555,000 after buying an additional 524,198 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,272,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,143,000 after purchasing an additional 442,892 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 699.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 497,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,517,000 after purchasing an additional 435,529 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,533,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 886,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,262,000 after purchasing an additional 292,772 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Sonoco Products stock opened at $47.45 on Friday. Sonoco Products Company has a 12-month low of $39.46 and a 12-month high of $56.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 8.35%.The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sonoco Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.2 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Company will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Featured Stories

