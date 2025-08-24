Nuveen LLC Purchases Shares of 46,445 Unifirst Corporation $UNF

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 46,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,081,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Unifirst by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Unifirst by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Unifirst by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Unifirst by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 266 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Unifirst by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on UNF. Barclays set a $152.00 target price on Unifirst and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Unifirst from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Unifirst in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $197.00 target price on Unifirst in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unifirst has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $179.50.

Unifirst Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $178.7190 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.85. Unifirst Corporation has a 52-week low of $156.34 and a 52-week high of $243.70.

Unifirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $610.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.50 million. Unifirst had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.18%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Unifirst has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-8.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unifirst Corporation will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unifirst Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Unifirst’s dividend payout ratio is 17.20%.

Unifirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

