Nuveen LLC Takes $8.77 Million Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF $NULC

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (BATS:NULC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,766,000. Nuveen LLC owned 0.21% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Values Added Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of BATS NULC opened at $51.1110 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.11 million, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.01. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.79 and a 1 year high of $50.3890. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average is $46.53.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (NULC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of large-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance criteria (ESG). NULC was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Nuveen.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (BATS:NULC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.