Nuveen LLC Takes $8.77 Million Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF $NULC

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (BATS:NULC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,766,000. Nuveen LLC owned 0.21% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Values Added Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of BATS NULC opened at $51.1110 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.11 million, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.01. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.79 and a 1 year high of $50.3890. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average is $46.53.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF Profile
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (NULC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of large-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance criteria (ESG). NULC was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Nuveen.
