Nuveen LLC Takes $9.29 Million Position in Community Financial System, Inc. $CBU

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Financial System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 163,453 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBU. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Financial System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,368,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Community Financial System by 80.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 339,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,315,000 after purchasing an additional 151,189 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Community Financial System by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 677,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,809,000 after purchasing an additional 145,172 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Community Financial System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,040,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Community Financial System by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 32,059 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Financial System Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $60.2960 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.23. Community Financial System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.44 and a fifty-two week high of $73.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Community Financial System Increases Dividend

Community Financial System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $199.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.93 million. Community Financial System had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 19.91%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Community Financial System, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Community Financial System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Community Financial System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Community Financial System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Community Financial System from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Community Financial System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

