Nuveen LLC Takes Position in Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. $ALEX

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 468,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALEX. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 468.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

ALEX stock opened at $19.0160 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $20.11.

Alexander & Baldwin Announces Dividend

About Alexander & Baldwin

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is presently 84.11%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

