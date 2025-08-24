Nuveen LLC Takes Position in Global-e Online Ltd. $GLBE

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 264,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,432,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Global-e Online by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global-e Online by 10.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Global-e Online by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GLBE. Zacks Research upgraded Global-e Online to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Global-e Online stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $63.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average of $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $214.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.95 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Global-e Online has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

