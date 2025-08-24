NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $205.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NVDA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Loop Capital increased their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.44.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $177.99 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares in the company, valued at $526,501,340.56. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total value of $13,482,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,848,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,095,196,926. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock valued at $902,886,782 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

