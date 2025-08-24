ODDITY Tech Ltd. $ODD Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) by 473.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,518 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ODDITY Tech were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of ODDITY Tech by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,255,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,605,000 after buying an additional 285,745 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ODDITY Tech by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,635,000 after buying an additional 211,485 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of ODDITY Tech by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,429,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,055,000 after buying an additional 183,152 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of ODDITY Tech by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,289,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,783,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of ODDITY Tech by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 846,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,539,000 after buying an additional 354,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ODDITY Tech alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ODDITY Tech from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ODDITY Tech from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ODDITY Tech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ODDITY Tech from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of ODDITY Tech from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

ODDITY Tech Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ODD opened at $60.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.50 and a 200-day moving average of $58.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 3.27. ODDITY Tech Ltd. has a twelve month low of $32.71 and a twelve month high of $79.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $241.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.44 million. ODDITY Tech had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. ODDITY Tech has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.330-0.360 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.990-2.040 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ODDITY Tech Ltd. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ODDITY Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ODDITY Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODDITY Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.