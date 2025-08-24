OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited $OSW Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,388 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 22.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 41,840.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 16,736 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 473,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,207 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 7.9% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 583,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 11.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 17,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSW has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on OneSpaWorld from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a report on Thursday, May 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

OneSpaWorld Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of OneSpaWorld stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.43. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $23.17.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $240.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.28 million. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 7.74%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. OneSpaWorld has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. OneSpaWorld’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glenn Fusfield sold 23,116 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $498,612.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 151,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,304.43. The trade was a 13.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 31,289 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $675,529.51. Following the sale, the director owned 332,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,171,010.55. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,824 shares of company stock valued at $3,406,170. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OneSpaWorld Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

