Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 290,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,094 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $35,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 3,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ONTO shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $108.5460 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.44. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.88 and a 52 week high of $228.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.60.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 19.29%.The business had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Onto Innovation has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

