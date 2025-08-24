Pacific Gas & Electric Co. $PCG Stake Trimmed by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,099,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 110,942 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric were worth $18,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Pacific Gas & Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 1,233.6% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 563.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on Pacific Gas & Electric and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Pacific Gas & Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Zacks Research raised Pacific Gas & Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Pacific Gas & Electric from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Pacific Gas & Electric from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

Pacific Gas & Electric Stock Up 3.4%

PCG opened at $15.1650 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.54.

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Pacific Gas & Electric had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 9.95%.The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Pacific Gas & Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.480-1.520 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Gas & Electric Company Profile

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

