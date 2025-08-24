PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PD. Cowen upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Cowen upgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

PagerDuty Stock Up 5.7%

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $16.6970 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $21.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.27.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $119.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.98 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. PagerDuty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.00 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.190-0.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 166.8% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 81,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 50,978 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 85.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 20,142 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the second quarter worth about $868,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Stories

