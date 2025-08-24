Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Insider Alexander Karp Sells 186,194 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Karp sold 186,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total value of $28,999,715.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,824,183.50. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $158.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.91. The firm has a market cap of $376.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 529.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $450,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 400,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,372,000 after acquiring an additional 280,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

