Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Insider Sells $12,112,521.75 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Shyam Sankar sold 77,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total transaction of $12,112,521.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,458,919.50. This trade represents a 9.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shyam Sankar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, August 20th, Shyam Sankar sold 375,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total transaction of $56,700,000.00.

On Friday, August 22nd, Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $4,786,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Shyam Sankar sold 93,092 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $14,091,336.04.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $53,492,400.00.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $158.74 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $190.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.59 billion, a PE ratio of 529.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.91.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.61.

Read Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.