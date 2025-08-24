Post Holdings, Inc. $POST Position Cut by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 290,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,306 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $33,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Post by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,418,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,448,000 after buying an additional 277,786 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Post by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,045,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,646,000 after buying an additional 364,006 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Post by 403.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 986,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,969,000 after buying an additional 790,782 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Post by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,169,000 after buying an additional 100,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Post by 23.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 425,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,563,000 after buying an additional 80,139 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Post from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Post from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Post from $133.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Post in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Post from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.40.

Insider Transactions at Post

In other news, Director William P. Stiritz bought 186,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.11 per share, with a total value of $20,375,201.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,298,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,027,556.37. The trade was a 4.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,750 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $190,697.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 43,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,546.47. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Post Price Performance

Shares of POST opened at $114.1660 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.21 and its 200-day moving average is $111.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.49. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $101.05 and a one year high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.62%.Post’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

About Post

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.