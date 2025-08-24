Promising Luxury Goods Stocks To Follow Now – August 22nd

New York Times, RealReal, and SLR Investment are the three Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, produce or retail high-end consumer items—such as designer apparel, fine jewelry, premium automobiles and upscale hospitality services—targeting affluent clientele. These stocks typically reflect firms with strong brand equity and pricing power, but their performance can be sensitive to economic cycles and shifts in discretionary spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

RealReal (REAL)

SLR Investment (SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

