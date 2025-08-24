RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Insider Sells $4,427,865.00 in Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) insider Ranjan Jayanathan sold 65,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $4,427,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 138,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,328,365. The trade was a 32.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RadNet Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of RDNT opened at $70.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. RadNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $93.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.44 and a 200 day moving average of $55.93.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 10th. The medical research company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $498.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RDNT. B. Riley started coverage on RadNet in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of RadNet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of RadNet to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of RadNet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in RadNet by 22.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

