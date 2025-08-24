Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires 5,939 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc $EXP

Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 160,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $35,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $8,673,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $7,378,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $3,482,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $239.0350 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Eagle Materials Inc has a 12-month low of $191.91 and a 12-month high of $321.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.88.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $634.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.52 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.81%. Analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.36%.

EXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens set a $255.00 target price on Eagle Materials and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $242.00 target price on Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Eagle Materials from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.33.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

