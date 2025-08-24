Raymond James Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF $CGBL

Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,047,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203,604 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF were worth $32,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGBL. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 564.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 179,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after buying an additional 58,747 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGBL opened at $34.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.76. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $34.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.16.

About Capital Group Core Balanced ETF

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

