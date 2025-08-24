Raymond James Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT

Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,524 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.41% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $35,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 510,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,315,000 after purchasing an additional 56,732 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 471,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,870,000 after buying an additional 33,842 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 379,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,869,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 34,002.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 318,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,990,000 after buying an additional 317,247 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 309,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,145,000 after buying an additional 206,220 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 26,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.46, for a total value of $7,000,070.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,735 shares in the company, valued at $39,299,448.10. The trade was a 15.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 7,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.08, for a total transaction of $1,941,757.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 14,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,819.28. The trade was a 34.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AIT. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.29.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

AIT stock opened at $266.5730 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.30. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $191.31 and a 52-week high of $282.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.000-10.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase 1,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

