Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys 11,733 Shares of HP Inc. $HPQ

Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,130,091 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,733 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $31,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $39,000. Financial Freedom LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 141.4% during the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 165.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on HP from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on HP in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on HP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Zacks Research upgraded HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $27.7250 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $39.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). HP had a net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 244.99%. The company had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. HP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.300 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2894 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.40%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

