Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys 19,839 Shares of Integer Holdings Corporation $ITGR

Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,839 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $36,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Integer by 14.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Integer by 27.4% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 106,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 22,847 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Integer during the first quarter worth $17,634,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Integer during the first quarter worth $572,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Integer during the first quarter worth $719,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Stock Performance

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $110.6490 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.04. Integer Holdings Corporation has a one year low of $104.93 and a one year high of $146.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.37 million. Integer had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Integer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.510 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

ITGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Integer from $152.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Integer from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Integer from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

Insider Transactions at Integer

In other news, Director Martin C. Maxwell sold 8,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $1,051,283.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,815.20. This trade represents a 28.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Spence sold 14,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $1,774,280.82. Following the sale, the director owned 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,856.78. This represents a 43.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Further Reading

