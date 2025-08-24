Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys 22,313 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,313 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $35,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSL. Loop Capital downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $430.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.83.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $397.7090 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $387.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $311.41 and a 52 week high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.67 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 38.16%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Articles

