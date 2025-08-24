Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys 40,570 Shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. $SCD

Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,975,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,570 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund were worth $31,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $944,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter Daniel Charles Mason acquired 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.59 per share, with a total value of $40,222.20. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $40,222.20. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Down 0.1%

LMP Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $15.2750 on Friday. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $17.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.68.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 950.0%.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

