Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys 58,793 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. $FHB

Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,295,267 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,793 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $31,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 70,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 627,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on FHB. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $27.07.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

FHB stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.84. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.52.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $217.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.67 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 21.45%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 53.61%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

