Raymond James Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Gates Industrial Corporation PLC $GTES

Raymond James Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,974,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,203 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $36,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Gates Industrial by 30.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,919,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,598 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Gates Industrial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,569,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,145,000 after acquiring an additional 85,253 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,200,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,150,000 after buying an additional 743,468 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 540.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,609,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,247,000 after buying an additional 3,046,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,742,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,412,000 after buying an additional 467,810 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Gates Industrial Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $25.2550 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.43. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 5.98%.The business had revenue of $883.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Gates Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.440-1.520 EPS. Analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corporation PLC will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

