Raymond James Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

Raymond James Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,809 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Henry Schein worth $32,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 714.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 24.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Leerink Partners set a $75.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

HSIC opened at $69.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.56 and a 1-year high of $82.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.05%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-4.940 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

