Raymond James Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF $QQQJ

Raymond James Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,185,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,666 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $34,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 507.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $76,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $34.72 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $34.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average is $30.93. The company has a market cap of $665.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0878 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

