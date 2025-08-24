Raymond James Financial Inc. Grows Stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust $BST

Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,021,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,260 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $33,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 14,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 27,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

NYSE BST opened at $38.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.21. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $27.87 and a 12-month high of $40.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

