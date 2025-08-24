Raymond James Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF $SYFI

Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 938,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 4.55% of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF worth $33,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYFI. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 28,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter.

AB Short Duration High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SYFI opened at $36.00 on Friday. AB Short Duration High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $36.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average of $35.62.

About AB Short Duration High Yield ETF

The AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (SYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of global fixed income securities, primarily with below investment grade ratings, of any maturities. It aims to maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio duration of less than four years.

