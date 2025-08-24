Raymond James Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG

Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $36,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29,689.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 152,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,016,000 after acquiring an additional 152,011 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,486.4% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 122,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000,000 after acquiring an additional 118,177 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 742,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,955,000 after acquiring an additional 113,134 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11,073.1% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71,975 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,763,000.

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $414.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $402.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $286.00 and a fifty-two week high of $419.70.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

