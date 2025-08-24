Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $31.21 Million Position in Humana Inc. $HUM

Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,619 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $31,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 31.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS raised its holdings in Humana by 78.6% during the first quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in Humana by 4.6% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 131,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Humana by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,105,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,474,000 after acquiring an additional 45,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 4.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUM. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Humana from $288.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Humana from $300.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Humana from $348.00 to $344.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays set a $275.00 target price on Humana and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Humana from $283.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.29.

Humana Price Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $300.0120 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.44. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.87 and a 12-month high of $382.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $32.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.85 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.96 EPS. Humana has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000- EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

