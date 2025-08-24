Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $31.43 Million Stake in FirstService Corporation $FSV

Raymond James Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,763 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $31,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in FirstService by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 268,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,639,000 after acquiring an additional 10,087 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in FirstService by 8.4% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 115,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in FirstService by 61.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 335,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,637,000 after acquiring an additional 127,846 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in FirstService by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 251,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in FirstService by 52.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Stock Up 1.2%

FSV stock opened at $199.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.04 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.92 and a 200-day moving average of $176.98. FirstService Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $153.13 and a fifty-two week high of $201.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 2.61%.The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. FirstService’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstService Corporation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on FirstService from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on FirstService from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.75.

FirstService Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

