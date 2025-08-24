Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $34.86 Million Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

Raymond James Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,398 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $34,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $44.79 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $49.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.88. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.96%.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.