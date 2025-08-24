Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $35.47 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF $FTGS

Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,192,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,037 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF were worth $35,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 465.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 152,750.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 330.2% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTGS stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.11. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

