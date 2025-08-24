Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $35.68 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF $BBCA

Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 95.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,001 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF worth $35,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBCA. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the first quarter worth $225,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Trading Up 19.1%

BATS:BBCA opened at $83.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.95. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $62.71 and a 1-year high of $82.55.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

