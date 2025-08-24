Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $36.54 Million Stock Position in Bio-Techne Corp $TECH

Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Bio-Techne worth $36,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TECH. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,705,000 after purchasing an additional 53,217 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $57.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 124.11, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.65. Bio-Techne Corp has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 6.02%.The company had revenue of $316.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TECH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

