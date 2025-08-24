Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $36.59 Million Position in Thor Industries, Inc. $THO

Raymond James Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 482,637 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 65,868 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Thor Industries worth $36,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,606,000 after purchasing an additional 326,584 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,482,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,951 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,959,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,364,000 after buying an additional 29,012 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,065,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,760,000 after buying an additional 65,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 6.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 999,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,796,000 after buying an additional 60,673 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $111.6430 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $63.15 and a one year high of $118.85.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.32%.Thor Industries’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Thor Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.300-4.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Thor Industries declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.96%.

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.40 per share, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 136,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,648,560. The trade was a 2.25% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp upgraded Thor Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Roth Capital set a $77.00 price target on Thor Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Thor Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.38.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

