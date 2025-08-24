Raymond James Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL

Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 150.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,640,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986,367 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Blue Owl Capital worth $32,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OWL. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 380.4% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 39.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 70.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 205.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $18.7950 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 208.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $26.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.51.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $703.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.13 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 2.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

OWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.02.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

