Raymond James Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Toro Company (The) $TTC

Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 496,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,166 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $36,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toro by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toro by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TTC. Northland Capmk cut shares of Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $76.00 target price on shares of Toro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Toro Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $79.1070 on Friday. Toro Company has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.78 and a 200 day moving average of $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. Toro had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Toro’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Toro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toro Company will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other Toro news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $425,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,749.54. This trade represents a 34.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $356,740.78. Following the sale, the director owned 34,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,930.22. This represents a 12.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Toro

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.