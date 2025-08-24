Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $33.08 Million Investment in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf $PAAA

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 644,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,079,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Stock Performance

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.26. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 52-week low of $50.44 and a 52-week high of $52.06.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Profile

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.

