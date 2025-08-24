Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases 134,618 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF $FSMB

Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,698,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,618 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 7.52% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $33,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSMB. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 237,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 35,761 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth $410,000. Francis Financial Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 90,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 17,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 209,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 13,334 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of FSMB stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $19.47 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.87.

About First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

