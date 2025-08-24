Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases 67,487 Shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF $HTAB

Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,901,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,487 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 8.82% of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF worth $36,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,130,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,847,000 after purchasing an additional 155,248 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $778,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 153,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,088,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 56,471 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HTAB stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.86.

The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy.

