Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases 7,812 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF $EFAV

Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $32,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,974,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,493,000 after buying an additional 205,435 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,429,000. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,702,000. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,039,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,409.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 38,749 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $86.3560 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $69.19 and a twelve month high of $85.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.57.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

