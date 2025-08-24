Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases 785 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF $VCR

Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.60% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $31,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 109.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $388.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $285.13 and a 12 month high of $402.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $368.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.57.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

