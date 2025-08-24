Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases 85,501 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF $SPHD

Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 685,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,501 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $34,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $818,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 904.4% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $49.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day moving average is $48.21. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $43.39 and a 52 week high of $51.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

