Raymond James Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. $KYN

Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,677,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,663 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $34,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KYN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 109,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 19,668 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 15,464 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 341,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 121,198 shares during the last quarter.

KYN opened at $12.35 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $13.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th.

In other news, President James C. Baker purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. Following the purchase, the president directly owned 836,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,199,688. This represents a 3.08% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 77,050 shares of company stock worth $952,740.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

