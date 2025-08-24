Raymond James Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF $MLPX

Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 165.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,184 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.27% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $34,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLPX. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 81.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 78.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $60.65 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $52.35 and a 1-year high of $67.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.24 and a 200 day moving average of $61.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.30.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

